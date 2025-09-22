Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GK Energy IPO subscribed 6.41 times

GK Energy IPO subscribed 6.41 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 12.78 crore shares as against 2.21 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of GK Energy received bids for 14,22,08,192 shares as against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (22 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 6.41 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 September 2025 and it will close on 23 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 145 and 153 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 400 crore and an OFS of up to 42,00,000 equity shares. The OFS comprises the sale of 4,000,000 equity shares by Gopal Rajaram Kabra and 2,00,000 equity shares by Mehul Ajit Shah.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 322.458 crore will be used for funding long-term working capital requirements and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The aggregate outstanding total consolidated borrowings wereRs 488.872 crore as of July 31, 2025.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia will stick to nuclear arms limits for one more year, says Putin

vitamin A rich food

Vitamin A deficiency: What It means for your vision and immune system

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton

Kharif foodgrain 2025-26 output likely to cross 171.39 MT target: Govt

Amazon

Amazon launches GST storefront to highlight tax savings before festivals

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Low pressure to bring heavy rain to south Bengal this week, says IMD

GK Energy, promoted by Gopal Rajaram Kabra and Mehul Ajit Shah, is Indias largest pure-play EPC provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme (Component B), with over 62,500 installations completed till December 2024. The company also undertakes EPC projects for water storage and distribution facilities, rooftop solar, and other solar solutions for government agencies.

It operates an asset-light model, sourcing components under the GK Energy brand, and plans backward integration with a proposed 1GW solar module manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. GK Energy is empanelled with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in multiple states, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the IPO, GK Energy on Thursday, 18 September 2025, raised Rs 139.27 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 98.03 lakh shares at Rs 153 each to 13 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.21 crore and total income of Rs 1,094.83 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO subscribed 12%

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO subscribed 12%

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

Tanla Platforms appoints MP Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer - Asia and Middle East

Tanla Platforms appoints MP Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer - Asia and Middle East

China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.22%

China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.22%

Nifty settles near 25,200 level; IT shares slump on H-1B visa concerns

Nifty settles near 25,200 level; IT shares slump on H-1B visa concerns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon