Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

NSE India VIX rallied 5.95% to 11.43.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,700, a premium of 45.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,654.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 236.15 points or 0.95% to 24,654.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.95% to 11.43.

Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

