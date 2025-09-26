Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.45%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 2.45% at 33702 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped 4.42%, Coforge Ltd shed 3.32% and Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 2.97%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 5.96% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 2.14% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.95% to close at 24654.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.90% to close at 80426.46 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ircon International wins order of Rs 224.49 cr from North East Frontier Railways

Ircon International wins order of Rs 224.49 cr from North East Frontier Railways

Coal India approves performance linked rewards for FY 2024-25

Coal India approves performance linked rewards for FY 2024-25

Welspun Corp receives new orders worth Rs 1,600 cr

Welspun Corp receives new orders worth Rs 1,600 cr

Board of S J S Enterprises appoints Ranjit Raghunath Nambiar as Group COO

Board of S J S Enterprises appoints Ranjit Raghunath Nambiar as Group COO

Saraswati Commercial acquires 9,776 equity shares of Atlanta Electricals

Saraswati Commercial acquires 9,776 equity shares of Atlanta Electricals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon