Welspun Corp receives new orders worth Rs 1,600 cr

Welspun Corp receives new orders worth Rs 1,600 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Cumulative global order book stands at Rs 18,000 cr

Welspun Corp announced the receipt of a new export order for supply of large diameter line pipes for Oil & Gas application to one of our most prestigious clients in Middle East. This order will be serviced from the company's Indian facility.

The company has received additional orders cumulatively valued at Rs 1,600 crore (approx.) for its India line pipe facility.

With these new orders, the company's global order book stands at Rs 18,000 crore.

