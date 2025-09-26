Friday, September 26, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India approves performance linked rewards for FY 2024-25

Coal India approves performance linked rewards for FY 2024-25

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Coal India (CIL) announced that the 6th Standardization Committee of JBCCI-XI on 25 September 2025 approved Performance Linked Reward (PLR) for FY 2024-25 for workers of CIL and its Subsidiaries. The Workers will receive Rs. 1,03,000/- on pro-rata basis of attendance of the Financial Year 2024-25. The total financial implication on CIL arising out of such payment is Rs. 2153.82 crore for an average 2,09,000 workers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

