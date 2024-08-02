Nifty slides below 24,800 level; metal stocks lose sheen

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 813.94 points or 0.99% to 81,053.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 257.90 points or 1.03% to 24,753. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.93% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.43%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,283 shares rose and 2,284 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged. The headline equity indices traded with substantial losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,800 level. Metal shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

Result today:

Britannia Industries (down 1.11%), Titan Company (down 1.50%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.73%), Dalmia Bharat (down 0.62%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 0.23%), Delhivery (up 0.40%), Dhanuka Agritech (down 0.48%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (up 2.71%), Kirloskar Brothers (down 0.83%), LIC Housing Finance (down 0.88%), Medplus Health Services (down 0.95%), Mold-Tek Packaging (down 2.04%), PSP Projects (down 0.06%), Saregama India (up 1.94%), Sheela Foam (down 0.66%), Sudarshan Chemical Industries (down 1.33%), UPL (down 1.09%) and Zydus Wellness (up 0.52%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 2.57% to 9,327.20. The index slipped 2.67% in two consecutive trading sessions.

National Aluminium Company (down 3.74%), Vedanta (down 3.01%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.79%), Tata Steel (down 2.77%), JSW Steel (down 2.76%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.75%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.64%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.62%), NMDC (down 2.43%) and Jindal Steel & Power (down 2.41%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kalyan Jewellers India slipped 1.01%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.69% to Rs 1775.58 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,435.52 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 26.5% YoY to Rs 55,354.79 crore in Q1 FY25.

Godrej Agrovet rose 0.99%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY25, up 22.9% as compared with Rs 107 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue declined 6.4% YoY to Rs 2,351 crore in Q1 FY25.

Thermax declined 1.22%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 82% to Rs 108 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 60 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 13% YoY to Rs 2,184 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News