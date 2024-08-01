Adani Ent gains as Q1 PAT soars 116% YoY to Rs 1,454 cr

Adani Enterprises gained 1.57% to Rs 3,218.75 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 115.82% to Rs 1454.50 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 673.93 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 12.49% to Rs 25,472.40 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 22,644.47 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total income jumped 13.25% year on year to Rs 26,066.72 crore in Q1 FY25, primarily driven by strong operational performance by ANIL ecosystem and airports. EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 4,300 crore, up 48% from Rs 2,897 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Cash Accruals soared 81% YoY to Rs 2,704 crore in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 22.8 million passenger, 15,21,000 air trafiic movements (up 7% YoY) and cargo stood at 2.7 lakh metric tonnes.

The company said that the emerging core infra businesses comprising of Adani New Industries Ecosystem (ANIL Ecosystem), Airports and Roads are consistently making significant strides in their operational performance. The contribution of these businesses to the overall EBIDTA has now increased to 62% in Q1 FY25 compared to 45% in Q1 FY24.

ANIL Ecosystem solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses has recorded highest ever EBIDTA of Rs 1,642 crore with an increase of 3.6x on Y-o-Y basis and now contributes 38% to total EBIDTA on back of its robust operational performance.

In the Adani New Industries Ecosystem, Solar manufacturing module sales increased by 125% on a YoY basis at 1379 MW. Exports during the quarter surged 109% and domestic sales jumped 151%.

In Adani Airports Holding, air passenger movement crossed 90 million for the first time on a TTM basis.. During the quarter, 8 new routes, 6 new airlines, and 13 new flights were added.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, "Adani Enterprises (AEL) is further expanding its position as India's leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development.

The substantial growth in our EBIDTA, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation."

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved demerger of the food FMCG business of AEL to Adani Wilmar along with AELs strategic investment in Adani Commodities LLP.

The food FMCG business has become self-sustained, performing well and poised for further growth under AWL. For AEL, this arrangement will not only unlock the value for shareholders but also allow focused strategy for sustainable growth in its incubating businesses, said the company.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News