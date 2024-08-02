Business Standard
Board of TTK Prestige approves buyback of up to Rs 200 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 02 August 2024
The Board of TTK Prestige at its meeting held on 02 August 2024 has approved buyback of up to 16,66,667 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each of the Company representing up to 1.20% of the total paid up equity shares of the company at a price of 1200 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 200 crore.
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

