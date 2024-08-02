Board of TTK Prestige approves buyback of up to Rs 200 cr

At meeting held on 02 August 2024

The Board of TTK Prestige at its meeting held on 02 August 2024 has approved buyback of up to 16,66,667 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each of the Company representing up to 1.20% of the total paid up equity shares of the company at a price of 1200 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 200 crore.