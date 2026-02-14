Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.63% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.63% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.161.8272.7822.532.741.402.020.671.980

