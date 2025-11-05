NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 27.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.33% to Rs 616.81 croreNet profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 27.24% to Rs 149.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 616.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 525.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales616.81525.71 17 OPM %97.4795.80 -PBDT155.79118.66 31 PBT154.12117.13 32 NP149.04117.13 27
