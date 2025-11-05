Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 27.24% in the September 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 27.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales rise 17.33% to Rs 616.81 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 27.24% to Rs 149.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 616.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 525.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales616.81525.71 17 OPM %97.4795.80 -PBDT155.79118.66 31 PBT154.12117.13 32 NP149.04117.13 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit rises 38.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit rises 38.24% in the September 2025 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 55.18% in the September 2025 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 55.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon