Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.65% to Rs 21.77 croreNet Loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.65% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.7726.12 -17 OPM %29.1245.56 -PBDT-5.15-1.37 -276 PBT-5.40-1.56 -246 NP-5.40-0.12 -4400
