M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 55.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.74% to Rs 17.99 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) declined 55.18% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.74% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.9922.14 -19 OPM %16.6832.16 -PBDT3.427.28 -53 PBT3.187.10 -55 NP2.385.31 -55
