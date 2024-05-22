NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 397.91 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.94% to Rs 213.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 1553.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1361.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 0.93% to Rs 54.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 397.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 385.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.397.91385.681553.511361.7924.3422.5523.3221.5596.5682.48361.47294.2183.8867.89302.29247.0854.4453.94213.24192.22