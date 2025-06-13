Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIIT Learning Systems named Databricks APJ Training Partner of the Year

NIIT Learning Systems named Databricks APJ Training Partner of the Year

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

NIIT Learning Systems announced that it has been named as the ATP APJ Training Partner of the Year by Databricks.

Databricks, the leading Data and AI company, combines Apache Spark with Delta Lake to break down traditional data silos and deliver a unified platform for data engineering, machine learning, and data science at scale. Its global Partner Ecosystem, over 6,000 strong plays a pivotal role in delivering premier data and AI solutions. Each year, Databricks recognizes these collaborative efforts through the Databricks Partner Awards presented at the Data + AI Summit across 56 categories to honor outstanding partner achievements.

NIIT earned the Databricks APJ Training Partner of the Year award for exceptional delivery of the core Databricks curriculum and leveraging a robust team of instructors specializing in Generative AI to serve customers across the APJ region. As an early and vital partner, NIIT played a key role in developing the Databricks Certified Instructor network, aligning with evolving customer demands to ensure high quality, impactful training.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

