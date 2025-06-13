Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 135.7, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% slide in NIFTY and a 16.61% slide in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.7, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 24690.8. The Sensex is at 81039.12, down 0.8%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 9.51% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1723.15, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

