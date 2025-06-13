Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5291.5, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% rally in NIFTY and a 9.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5291.5, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 24686.1. The Sensex is at 81052.12, down 0.78%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 2.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23411.8, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5294, down 0.53% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 7.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% rally in NIFTY and a 9.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session

Kernex Microsystems hits the roof after JV secures Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Kernex Microsystems hits the roof after JV secures Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Sensex slumps 646 pts; Nifty below 24,700 level; European mrkt decline

Sensex slumps 646 pts; Nifty below 24,700 level; European mrkt decline

EUR/USD off 44-month high ahead of key data

EUR/USD off 44-month high ahead of key data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon