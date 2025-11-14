Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 30.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.27% to Rs 131.05 croreNet profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 30.94% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.27% to Rs 131.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 147.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales131.05147.69 -11 OPM %6.306.36 -PBDT7.747.47 4 PBT5.875.76 2 NP3.174.59 -31
