Nikkei average rise 0.47%

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains as a softer yen helped offset losses in the tech sector.
The Nikkei average rose 0.47 percent to 38,288.62 while the broader Topix index settled 0.73 percent higher at 2,680.80.
Canon, Honda Motor, Toyota, Nissan and Sony climbed 1-2 percent as the yen declined from a three-week high.
Chip-related shares fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron losing 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
Producer prices in Japan were up 2.8 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent - up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.
Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

