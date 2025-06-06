Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Zaggle Prepaid to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises for total consideration of Rs 27 crore.

Greenedge Enterprises operates as a solution provider for golf travel, experiences, and access-based rewards. Its turnover was Rs 19.82 crore in FY24.

The acquisition will strengthen Zaggles product offerings in loyalty and rewards segment and travel segment giving a boost to its Propel platform.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 90 days. The mode of acquisition (cash consideration / shares swap) will be determined by the board at a later stage.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.5% to Rs 31.14 crore on 50.8% increase in net sales to Rs 412.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q FY24.

The counter shed 0.69% to end at Rs 440.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares set to open higher on upbeat Asian cues

Shares set to open higher on upbeat Asian cues

Intellect to deploy eMACH.ai DEP for leading South African bank

Intellect to deploy eMACH.ai DEP for leading South African bank

Go Colors opens its first international store in Dubai

Go Colors opens its first international store in Dubai

Rama Steel Tubes forays into renewable energy

Rama Steel Tubes forays into renewable energy

Bharat Electronics receives orders of Rs 2,323 cr

Bharat Electronics receives orders of Rs 2,323 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon