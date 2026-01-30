Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 114.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.09% to Rs 52.20 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 114.40% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.09% to Rs 52.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.52.2033.0234.5027.5313.426.5212.035.208.043.75

