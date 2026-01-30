Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 114.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 58.09% to Rs 52.20 croreNet profit of Nila Spaces rose 114.40% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.09% to Rs 52.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales52.2033.02 58 OPM %34.5027.53 -PBDT13.426.52 106 PBT12.035.20 131 NP8.043.75 114
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST