Volumes spurt at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 January 2026.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 74.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.86% to Rs.450.20. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd recorded volume of 112.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.23% to Rs.761.90. Volumes stood at 11.36 lakh shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd witnessed volume of 44.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.26% to Rs.906.00. Volumes stood at 2.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 56.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.1,202.50. Volumes stood at 5.77 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd recorded volume of 15.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.439.65. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

