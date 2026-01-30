Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 74.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 January 2026.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 74.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.86% to Rs.450.20. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd recorded volume of 112.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.23% to Rs.761.90. Volumes stood at 11.36 lakh shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd witnessed volume of 44.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.26% to Rs.906.00. Volumes stood at 2.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: D-St set for worst month since Feb 2025; Nifty down 100 pts; Metal stocks tumble

Housing

Godrej Properties buys 8.5 acre land in Pune for ₹2k cr housing project

Australia Open 2026 men's singles semifinal live streaming

Australian Open 2026 live streaming: Alcaraz vs Zverev in men's singles SF

India obesity survey

Obesity close to home: 3 in 4 Indians know someone living with obesity

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma Q3FY26 results: Net profit doubles to ₹208.12 cr

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 56.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.1,202.50. Volumes stood at 5.77 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd recorded volume of 15.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.439.65. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Allied Blenders rises after Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Allied Blenders rises after Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Indices trade with modest losses; Oil & gas share slides

Indices trade with modest losses; Oil & gas share slides

Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

Genesys International secures Urban Digital Twin Map Platform project for Guwahati

Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ladderup Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pakka consolidated net profit declines 20.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Pakka consolidated net profit declines 20.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance