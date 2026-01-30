Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.43% to Rs 4532.48 croreNet profit of Welspun Corp declined 32.92% to Rs 452.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 674.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.43% to Rs 4532.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3613.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4532.483613.51 25 OPM %13.5812.02 -PBDT685.50839.31 -18 PBT592.96749.27 -21 NP452.59674.70 -33
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST