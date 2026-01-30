Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 5643.52 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 45.12% to Rs 998.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 688.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 5643.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4762.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5643.524762.1320.9522.991165.891064.72991.48914.45998.42688.01

