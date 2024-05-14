Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 26.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 834.19 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 8.73% to Rs 122.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 3196.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3130.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 26.34% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 834.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 828.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.