Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 44.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 1060.24 crore
Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 44.08% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 1060.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1129.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.52% to Rs 182.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 307.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.50% to Rs 4100.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4740.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1060.241129.48 -6 4100.454740.48 -14 OPM %8.609.04 -10.2711.54 - PBDT87.07105.36 -17 403.78558.89 -28 PBT51.3575.52 -32 267.61436.71 -39 NP29.2552.31 -44 182.89307.50 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon