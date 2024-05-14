Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit declines 44.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 1060.24 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 40.52% to Rs 182.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 307.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.50% to Rs 4100.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4740.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 44.08% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 1060.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1129.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1060.241129.484100.454740.488.609.0410.2711.5487.07105.36403.78558.8951.3575.52267.61436.7129.2552.31182.89307.50