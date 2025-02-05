Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 26.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 854.28 croreNet profit of Nilkamal declined 26.66% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 854.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 803.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales854.28803.45 6 OPM %7.429.06 -PBDT58.3067.33 -13 PBT28.0337.95 -26 NP21.4929.30 -27
