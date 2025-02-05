Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 92.89% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 92.89% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.8812.38 -93 OPM %-276.14-5.01 -PBDT-1.76-0.41 -329 PBT-1.96-0.61 -221 NP-2.43-0.61 -298

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 72.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 72.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 80.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 80.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 56.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 56.35% in the December 2024 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon