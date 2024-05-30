NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 143.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.49% to Rs 19.31 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 153.51% to Rs 14.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.43% to Rs 64.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 143.23% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.49% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.19.3110.4164.7432.3029.4112.3928.0218.026.342.6119.767.935.992.3818.667.394.671.9214.075.55