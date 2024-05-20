Nirma standalone net profit declines 16.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.06% to Rs 1799.49 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 43.11% to Rs 681.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1198.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 7267.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8560.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nirma declined 16.19% to Rs 161.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.06% to Rs 1799.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2196.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.