Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 94.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 20.32 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 80.36% to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 82.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tracxn Technologies declined 94.16% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.20.3220.3482.7778.113.353.445.533.291.941.438.855.651.901.368.685.461.4324.506.5033.09