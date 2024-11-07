Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 33.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 822.52 croreNet profit of Nitin Spinners rose 33.00% to Rs 42.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 822.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 737.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales822.52737.40 12 OPM %14.0011.12 -PBDT94.0867.11 40 PBT56.9842.70 33 NP42.1631.70 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content