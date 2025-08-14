Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitiraj Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nitiraj Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 146.84% to Rs 10.54 crore

Net Loss of Nitiraj Engineers reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 146.84% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.544.27 147 OPM %0.19-37.94 -PBDT0.38-1.39 LP PBT-0.43-2.20 80 NP-0.32-1.65 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

