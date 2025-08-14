Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.69% to Rs 90.73 croreNet Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.69% to Rs 90.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales90.73112.97 -20 OPM %5.8511.19 -PBDT-7.18-0.81 -786 PBT-16.36-9.73 -68 NP-17.66-10.33 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content