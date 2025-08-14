Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1437.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.81% to Rs 18.26 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 1437.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.81% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.269.52 92 OPM %49.7846.64 -PBDT2.921.16 152 PBT1.620.09 1700 NP1.230.08 1438
