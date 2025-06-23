Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NLC India gains after renewables arm secures BESS project in Tamil Nadu

NLC India gains after renewables arm secures BESS project in Tamil Nadu

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

NLC India rose 1.03% to Rs 225.10 after its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, received a letter of award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL) for developing standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

The award includes the development of three BESS projects with a total capacity of 250 MW and 500 MWh. These projects will be installed at the 400/230/110 kV substations in Ottapidaram, Annpankulam, and Kayathar in Tamil Nadu.

This is NLCIL Groups first large-scale BESS initiative and marks a key milestone in its clean energy transition.

According to the company statement, the projects will be carried out using the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. They were obtained through tariff-based competitive bidding under the State Component of the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme.

 

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company engaged in lignite mining and power generation. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

The public sector undertaking's consolidated net profit zoomed 321.83% to Rs 481.96 crore on an 8.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,836 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

