Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon inks pact for re-developing residential project at Prabhadevi

Meghna Infracon inks pact for re-developing residential project at Prabhadevi

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure said that it has executed development agreement to re-develop a residential project, admeasuring about thirty-one thousand square feet construction area, located at Dadar/Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

The development being undertaken will lead to estimated revenue of Rs 80 crore.

"This new development marks the group's entry into Dadar/Prabhadevi after successfully developing many gated communities location in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," the company stated.

The project is expected to be launched in CY 2025.

Vikram Jayantilal Lodha, managing director, said: "This development is a part of our strategy to focus on fast growing aspirational segment of real estate market.

Also Read

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy named as accused after man run over by convoy

Jasprit Bumrah

'Some said I will be finished...' - Bumrah takes dig at critics after fifer

Strait of Hormuz

Iran to block Strait of Hormuz: What it means for India and oil trade

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: US entry in Iran-Israel war hits markets; Sensex drops 700pts, Nifty tests 24,850

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Top 10 midcap, smallcap stock ideas from Bernstein that are screaming buy

Dadar/Prabhadevi has great connectivity and accessibility. This agreement aligns with our expansion strategy and helps us enter one of the growing micro markets in the city."

 

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure is an emerging name in real estate development across the residential sector in Western Mumbai region. The company has a residential projects located in the premium location of Goregaon and Andheri where they have established their presence.

The scrip shed 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 1083 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q4 FY25: RBI

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q4 FY25: RBI

Dollar index lifted by safe haven demand as US strike on Iran infuses tension

Dollar index lifted by safe haven demand as US strike on Iran infuses tension

Markets Eye Modest Gains Amid Mideast Tensions, Mixed Global Data

Markets Eye Modest Gains Amid Mideast Tensions, Mixed Global Data

Interarch Building gains on bagging Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Interarch Building gains on bagging Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon