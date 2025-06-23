Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Godrej Properties announced that it had sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of the first phase of its residential project, Barca @ Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.

According to an exchange filing, the project was launched in April 2025 and has become the most successful launch ever in the North Bengaluru micro-market, both in terms of sales value and volume.

Godrej MSR City has a developable area of approximately 5.6 million square feet, making it one of Godrej Properties (GPL) largest residential projects. A substantial portion of the projects inventory remains unlaunched, with additional sales planned in the coming years.

 

Barca @ Godrej MSR City is designed to offer Mediterranean-inspired living, featuring expansive green zones, sunlit terraces, and a 1.5 lakh square feet clubhouse. The project includes a host of resort-style amenities and thoughtfully planned spaces that cater to leisure, wellness, work, and community connection.

The project is situated in the fast-emerging growth corridor of North Bengaluru. Devanahalli has become a major real estate hotspot due to its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, upcoming metro stations, and arterial routes like NH 44 and the six-lane Bellary Road. The region is witnessing accelerated development driven by key infrastructure projects and the presence of IT and aerospace hubs. With access to tech parks, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, Devanahalli stands out as one of the most promising destinations for future-ready urban living.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej MSR City. The strong demand reflects growing consumer preference for thoughtfully designed communities that offer a blend of lifestyle, connectivity, and long-term value. This success reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality developments that resonate with the aspirations of modern homebuyers. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We will do our best to ensure Godrej MSR City offers its residents an outstanding living experience.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.9% to Rs 381.99 crore, despite a 48.8% jump in net sales to Rs 2,121.73 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.85% to Rs 2,409.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

