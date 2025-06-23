Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q4 FY25: RBI

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

All-India House Price Index (HPI) increased by 3.1 per cent annually in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 compared to 3.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 4.1 per cent a year ago, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. Annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high growth of 8.8 per cent (Kolkata) to a contraction of 2.3 per cent (Kochi), the bank stated. On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 0.9 per cent in Q4:2024-25; Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai are the major cities recording a sequential rise in house prices during the latest quarter. The Reserve Bank has released its quarterly house price index (HPI) for Q4 2024-25, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

