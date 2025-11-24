NLC India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 240.75, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.22% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.74% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
NLC India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 240.75, down 1.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.NLC India Ltd has eased around 7.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35852.4, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.42 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 17.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
