Adani Green Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1019.4, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.22% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.74% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1019.4, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 0.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35852.4, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.37 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1016.4, down 1.45% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 5.22% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.74% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 139.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

