NLC India Ltd Slips 2.81%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

NLC India Ltd has lost 12.07% over last one month compared to 12.45% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

NLC India Ltd fell 2.81% today to trade at Rs 202.5. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.54% to quote at 4604.84. The index is down 12.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd decreased 2.14% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd lost 1.4% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 16.56 % over last one year compared to the 4.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NLC India Ltd has lost 12.07% over last one month compared to 12.45% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13601 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 311.65 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 185.85 on 17 Feb 2025.

 

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

