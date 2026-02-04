NLC India Ltd spurts 4.21%

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.1, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.1, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. NLC India Ltd has dropped around 2.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

