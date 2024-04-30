NMDC Ltd Spurts 1.47%

NMDC Ltd has added 28.24% over last one month compared to 12.49% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.56% rise in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 1.47% today to trade at Rs 258.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.63% to quote at 31718.73. The index is up 12.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd increased 0.62% and Jindal Stainless Ltd added 0.61% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 57.53 % over last one year compared to the 22.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 28.24% over last one month compared to 12.49% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.56% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32600 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.93 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 261.4 on 29 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 103.75 on 19 May 2023.

