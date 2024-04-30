Tata Chemicals, NMDC, JNK India, RITES in spotlight

Tata Chemicals: Consolidated profit after tax (before exceptional items and NCI) from continuing operations stood at Rs 145 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 694 crore for corresponding quarter of last year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,475 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 4,407 crore in Q4 FY23.

NMDC: The company has increased lump ore price by Rs 400 per tonne to Rs 6,200 per tonne and price of fines by Rs 200 per tonne to Rs 5,260 per tonne with effect from 27 April 2024.

JNK India: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today, 30 April 2024. The final issue price is Rs. 415 per share.

RITES: The company has received a letter of acceptance from Bangladesh Railway in connection with supply of 200 Broad Gauge (BG) Passenger Carriages to Bangladesh Railway.

RVNL: KRDCL- RVNL joint venture has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

Bajel Projects: Bajel Projects said that its board has approved the re-designation of Rajesh Ganesh, managing director as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the company with effect from 29 April 2024.

KEC International: The company has secured new orders of Rs. 1,036 crores across its various businesses.

