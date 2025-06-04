NMDC reduces iron ore prices; new rates effective from June 4

The state-owned iron ore miner informed that it has reduced the prices of its lump ore and fines, with the revised rates coming into effect from 4 June, 2025.
According to the latest update by the company, the prices for Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) have been set at Rs 6,300 per ton, while Fines (64%,-10mm) are priced at Rs 5,350 per ton.
In comparison, the prices effective from 1 May 2025 were Rs 6,440 per tonne for Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) and Rs 5,500 per tonne for Fines (64%, -10mm).
This price cut follows an earlier increase in May, when NMDC had raised prices by up to Rs 440 per tonne, marking its first price revision since January.
NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of Iron Ore along with Diamond, production and sale of Sponge Iron and generation and sale of Wind Power.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of NMDC fell 1.17% to Rs 69.88 on the BSE.
