Home / Markets / News / Paytm share price rises 2% after arm incorporates Singapore subsidiary

Paytm share price climbed 2 per cent in trade after Paytm Cloud Technologies incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

One 97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, gained 2.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹950.75 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after its subsidiary Paytm Cloud Technologies incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore.
 
In the past one year, Paytm shares have lost 3 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 12 per cent.
 
At 11:45 AM, Paytm share price was trading 1.56 per cent higher at ₹942.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 80,907.36. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹60,122.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,063 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹338 per share. 
 

Why are Paytm shares buzzing in trade? 

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, after market hours, the company announced that its arm Paytm Cloud Technologies has incorporated its subsidiary in Singapore.
 
"This is in furtherance to our letter dated January 20, 2025, wherein we had informed that our wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited, (“PCTL”) will incorporate its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore We have now been informed by PCTL on June 03, 2025, that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Paytm Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“Paytm Singapore”) in Singapore on June 3, 2025," the filing read. 

Further, the Board of Directors of PCTL, in its meeting held approved a subscription amount of SGD 2,50,000 towards the acquisition of 25,000 equity shares of SGD 10 each at par in Paytm Singapore.

About Paytm

Paytm is a digital payments and financial services platform, offering a comprehensive suite of services to both consumers and businesses. It enables users to perform a variety of transactions, such as online and in-store payments, mobile recharges, utility bill payments, ticket bookings, and peer-to-peer money transfers. 
 
Through its integrated ecosystem, Paytm has become a one-stop solution for everyday financial needs, majorly contributing to the adoption of digital payments across the country.
 
In addition to consumer services, Paytm supports businesses with digital payment solutions, helping merchants accept payments seamlessly through methods like QR codes, UPI, and card transactions. 
 
The company also offers financial products through Paytm Payments Bank, including savings accounts, loans, and other banking services. 
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

