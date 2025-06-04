Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Natural Capsules Ltd, Zim Laboratories Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Natural Capsules Ltd, Zim Laboratories Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd surged 19.32% to Rs 1118.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80483 shares in the past one month.

 

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd soared 13.78% to Rs 341.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29753 shares in the past one month.

Natural Capsules Ltd spiked 12.86% to Rs 256.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2220 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

PremiumTitagarh Wagons, Texmaco

Railway related shares surge up to 13%; what's driving the rally today?

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 24,600; Swiggy, RVNL jump over 6%

PremiumShyam Saran

Annapurna-I, in the footsteps of French mountaineer Maurice Herzog

Paytm

Paytm share price rises 2% after arm incorporates Singapore subsidiary

Arena Satelite outlet, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki lines up Rs 925 cr to ramp up solar capacity by FY31

Zim Laboratories Ltd gained 12.74% to Rs 101. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6757 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd advanced 10.74% to Rs 48.16. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13429 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nava Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nava Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

INR tumbles to 86 per US dollar, focus stays on equities and dollar

INR tumbles to 86 per US dollar, focus stays on equities and dollar

Chennai Petroleum Corporation re-enters direct fuel retail segment

Chennai Petroleum Corporation re-enters direct fuel retail segment

Maruti Suzuki India expands its solar capacity by 30 MWp

Maruti Suzuki India expands its solar capacity by 30 MWp

Textile ministry offers draft Roadmap 2047 for sustainable, circular, and resource-efficient Indian Textile Industry

Textile ministry offers draft Roadmap 2047 for sustainable, circular, and resource-efficient Indian Textile Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon