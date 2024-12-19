Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nodwin Gaming to acquire 92.30% stake in AFK Gaming

Nodwin Gaming to acquire 92.30% stake in AFK Gaming

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Nodwin Gaming (Nodwin), a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies , has on 18 December 2024, signed Share Purchase Agreement with AFK Gaming (AFK), Nishant Patel, Rakesh Ramchandran and Siddharth Nayyar (the Founders of AFK) and the other shareholders for the purpose of secondary acquisition of 92.30% of the equity share capital, of AFK from the sellers for an aggregate consideration of Rs 7.58 crore, payable by the Nodwin a) partly by way of Cash consideration of Rs 4.59 crore and b) balance Rs 2.99 crore by way of swap of equity shares of Nodwin, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required.

 

Post completion of the said acquisition, AFK will become the wholly owned subsidiary of Nodwin and step-down subsidiary of Company

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 720 pts lower at 79,460; Nifty at 23,980; All sectors in red

Donald Trump

Trump, not yet in office, already a figure in global economic policy

Security forces,army,soilder

LIVE news: 5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

US China flag, US-China flag

US considers ban on China's TP-Link over security concerns: Report

US flag, USA

US effort to curb China, Russia's access to advanced chips 'inadequate'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today IGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon