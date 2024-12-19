Business Standard
Stock Alert: Bank of Baroda, FDC, State Bank of India

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers, Granules, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, NMDC, PVR Inox, RBL Bank, SAIL.

Stocks to Watch:

Bank of Barodas board approved to raise Rs 10,000 crore through long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing in single or multiple tranches during the FY25.

FDC received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for abbreviated new drug application for Cefixime 400 mg tablets. The FDA had inspected the companys manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals board will meet on 27 December 2024, to consider stock split.

 

State Bank of Indias board appointed Rama Mohan Rao Amara as managing director for three years. Meanwhile, Kshitij Mohan, deputy managing director (SARG) has been entrusted with additional charge of deputy managing director & group chief risk officer with effect from 18 December 2024.

Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

Mixed global signals may trigger market volatility

Shares may start lower amid mixed global cues

Sanghvi Movers incorporates subsidiary in Saudi Arabia

Borosil Renewables board decided to withdraw its proposed right issue of an amount not exceeding Rs 450 crore and approved the proposal to raise Rs 600 crore through the preferential issue of equity shares and Rs 100 crore through warrants.

Lupin has received approval from USFDA for abbreviated new drug application for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets.

Zaggle Prepaids board approved qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares and sets floor price at Rs 550.73 per share

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

