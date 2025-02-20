Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nok Air selects RateGain's advance pricing intelligence platform

Nok Air selects RateGain's advance pricing intelligence platform

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that Nok Air, a leading budget carrier in Thailand, has selected AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform, to gain real-time competitive insights. This strategic collaboration highlights Nok Air's commitment to delivering affordable and seamless travel experiences across its expanding network in Thailand and Asia.

Nok Air, a well-known budget carrier in Thailand, operates a broad domestic network and international routes in India and China, connecting key cities and tourist destinations. Known for its distinctive branding and customer-first approach, the airline has earned a strong reputation among budget and value-conscious travelers. By addressing challenges such as rising competition, fluctuating demand, and shifting customer preferences, Nok Air continues to strengthen its presence in the region.

 

With AirGain, Nok Air will access real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs. This enables the airline to refine its pricing strategies, optimize promotions, and maintain leadership in the aviation market. By leveraging dynamic pricing and market trends, Nok Air aims to deliver exceptional value to its customers while ensuring sustainable growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Bheema Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bheema Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Emaar India standalone net profit rises 318.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Emaar India standalone net profit rises 318.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Ace Men Engg Works standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Ace Men Engg Works standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Naga consolidated net profit rises 107.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Naga consolidated net profit rises 107.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRekha Gupta Delhi New CMMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon